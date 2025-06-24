International
Trump Announces 'Complete and Total' Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel
Trump Announces 'Complete and Total' Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel
Iran and Israel have agreed on a complete and total ceasefire that will end the "12-day war," US President Donald Trump said.
"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL," the US president wrote. Trump also congratulated both Israel and Iran on having "stamina, courage and intelligence" to end the armed conflict. "This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" Trump added. Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing Tehran of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, hitting targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, joining Israel's campaign against Iran. Trump said after the attack that Tehran "must now agree to end this war" or face far more serious consequences. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the US' Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. US intelligence assessments reached a similar conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, CNN reported on June 17, citing people familiar with the issue.
Trump Announces 'Complete and Total' Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel

Iran and Israel have agreed on a complete and total ceasefire that will end the "12-day war," US President Donald Trump said.
"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL," the US president wrote.
Trump also congratulated both Israel and Iran on having "stamina, courage and intelligence" to end the armed conflict.
"This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!" Trump added.
Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran in the early hours of June 13, accusing Tehran of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Tehran retaliated by launching Operation True Promise 3 on June 13 evening, hitting targets inside Israel. On June 22, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, joining Israel's campaign against Iran. Trump said after the attack that Tehran "must now agree to end this war" or face far more serious consequences. On Monday, Iran launched a missile strike on the US' Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in response to the US attack.
Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18. US intelligence assessments reached a similar conclusion that Iran was not actively pursuing nuclear weapons, CNN reported on June 17, citing people familiar with the issue.
