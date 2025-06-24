https://sputnikglobe.com/20250624/us-public-debt-problems-push-gold-prices-up-world-gold-council-1122332180.html

US Public Debt Problems Push Gold Prices Up – World Gold Council

Sputnik International

The fiscal problems the United States has been experiencing recently are pushing gold prices up as investors, concerned with US public debt, are seeking alternatives to US Treasury securities, analysts from the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the year, gold prices have grown by some 26%. "The gold market is likely to continue to be supported by US fiscal issues as the bond market will remain sensitive to US debt sustainability considerations. Indeed, the last two decades of relaxed fiscal policies and shifts in the demand structure have now put the US in a precarious position," World Gold Council analyst Jeremy De Pessemier said. The situation shows investors' "inability or unwillingness to absorb debt issuance or sales by other bond holders at prevailing prices, in turn exerting upward pressure on bond yields, pushing the US Treasury swap spread higher," the expert said. The demand for treasury bonds from both the Federal Reserve and foreign institutions is declining, while private investors, who are the most price-sensitive type of investors, remain the largest Treasuries' non-official holders, De Pessemier noted. Though the expert does not believe that the US Treasury market will lose its safe-haven status, he does not rule out the possibility of a major crisis. In De Pessemier's opinion, a series of mini-crises is a more likely scenario when "highly indebted sovereigns like the US are confronted with market-imposed limits on fiscal largesse," and the market volatility caused by this uncertainty will give additional support to the gold market. Another factor contributing to rising gold prices is central bank buying caused by geopolitical risks and need for diversification, the expert said.

americas

2025

News

