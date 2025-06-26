https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/global-conflict-potential-growing-dangerously-warns-russian-defense-minister-1122340000.html

Global Conflict Potential Growing Dangerously, Warns Russian Defense Minister

The military-political situation in the world is deteriorating, the potential for conflict is growing dangerously, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

"The current military-political situation in the world remains complex and tends to deteriorate. Geopolitical contradictions have intensified. The fundamental foundations of strategic stability are being destroyed. The potential for conflict has increased threateningly. Against this background, the role of international institutions designed to ensure global stability has fallen to an unacceptable level," Belousov said, addressing the a meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries' defense ministries. Numerous hotbeds of instability are being created in the world, including in the SCO and along its perimeter, the minister added.Prolonging military operations by supplying Kiev with Western weapons threatens to destabilize the situation in Europe, Andrei Belousov said.Russia has repeatedly said that Western arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the resolution of the military conflict and involve NATO countries in the crisis. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for the Russian military.The anti-Russian and anti-Chinese blocs that the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries are creating in the Asia-Pacific region have a destructive impact on regional stability, Belousov said."In the Asia-Pacific region, the activities of certain states to create closed, anti-Chinese and anti-Russian bloc structures have a destructive impact on stability," Belousov said.Among such structures, Belousov specifically named the trilateral defense alliance AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) and the Trilateral Pact (the United States, South Korea and Japan).The Russian armed forces are conducting successful offensive operations, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday, commenting on the special military operation.The confrontation between Iran and Israel has sharply exacerbated the situation in the region, Andrei Belousov said."The situation in the Middle East has sharply worsened. First of all, this is due to the Iranian-Israeli confrontation and the Israeli and US strikes on Iranian military facilities and infrastructure. Such attacks are a gross violation of the UN Charter and international law," Belousov said.Russia resolutely condemned the actions of Israel and the United States and declared its readiness to contribute to the de-escalation of the conflict and to provide mediation efforts in this process, the minister said.India is Russia's exceptionally important strategic partner in the military area, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said.At the start of the meeting, the Russian defense minister expressed his condolences over the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad, which took place on June 12.Belousov also thanked the Indian defense minister for his participation in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9.Belousov and Singh have held a meeting in the Chinese city of Qingdao, where the meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states took place earlier in the day.

