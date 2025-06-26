https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/russian-defence-minister-slams-wests-toxic-alliances-in-asia-pacific-1122338371.html
Russian Defence Minister Slams West's 'Toxic Alliances' in Asia-Pacific
Russian Defence Minister Slams West's 'Toxic Alliances' in Asia-Pacific
Sputnik International
U.S. and UK-led anti-Russian and anti-Chinese alliances are destabilizing the Asia-Pacific, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov warned Thursday. 26.06.2025, Sputnik International
2025-06-26T07:09+0000
2025-06-26T07:09+0000
2025-06-26T07:09+0000
military
andrei belousov
pacific
united kingdom (uk)
china
aukus
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121187997_0:0:2619:1473_1920x0_80_0_0_c641ee722d39806959e5675063cfa572.jpg
Among such structures, Belousov specifically named the trilateral defense alliance AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) and the Trilateral Pact (the United States, South Korea and Japan). The AUKUS partnership between Australia, the US and the UK, launched in 2021, focuses on deepening security cooperation and building Australia's nuclear-powered submarine fleet by the late 2030s, which has drawn an attention among some Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) members, particularly China, about potential proliferation risks and regional stability, as the submarines use highly enriched uranium in sealed reactors. On July 27, 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was trying to ensure that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had full control over the activities of AUKUS in the issue of the deployment of nuclear weapons components in the Asia-Pacific region.
pacific
united kingdom (uk)
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/10/1121187997_131:0:2531:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_ec61f69e210afa72521bc72892fefa8b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
andrei belousov, pacific, united kingdom (uk), china, aukus, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
andrei belousov, pacific, united kingdom (uk), china, aukus, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
Russian Defence Minister Slams West's 'Toxic Alliances' in Asia-Pacific
U.S. and UK-led anti-Russian and anti-Chinese alliances are destabilizing the Asia-Pacific, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov warned Thursday.
"In the Asia-Pacific region, the activities of certain states to create closed, anti-Chinese and anti-Russian bloc structures have a destructive impact on stability," Belousov said at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers held in China's Qingdao.
Among such structures, Belousov specifically named the trilateral defense alliance AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) and the Trilateral Pact (the United States, South Korea and Japan).
The AUKUS partnership between Australia, the US and the UK, launched in 2021, focuses on deepening security cooperation and building Australia's nuclear-powered submarine fleet by the late 2030s, which has drawn an attention among some Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) members, particularly China, about potential proliferation risks and regional stability, as the submarines use highly enriched uranium in sealed reactors. On July 27, 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was trying to ensure that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had full control over the activities of AUKUS in the issue of the deployment of nuclear weapons components in the Asia-Pacific region.