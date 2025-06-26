https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/russian-defence-minister-slams-wests-toxic-alliances-in-asia-pacific-1122338371.html

Russian Defence Minister Slams West's 'Toxic Alliances' in Asia-Pacific

U.S. and UK-led anti-Russian and anti-Chinese alliances are destabilizing the Asia-Pacific, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov warned Thursday. 26.06.2025, Sputnik International

Among such structures, Belousov specifically named the trilateral defense alliance AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) and the Trilateral Pact (the United States, South Korea and Japan). The AUKUS partnership between Australia, the US and the UK, launched in 2021, focuses on deepening security cooperation and building Australia's nuclear-powered submarine fleet by the late 2030s, which has drawn an attention among some Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) members, particularly China, about potential proliferation risks and regional stability, as the submarines use highly enriched uranium in sealed reactors. On July 27, 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia was trying to ensure that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had full control over the activities of AUKUS in the issue of the deployment of nuclear weapons components in the Asia-Pacific region.

