Trump Eyes Appointment of New Fed Chair This Summer - Reports

US President Donald Trump, dissatisfied with the policy of incumbent Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, may name his successor this summer, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.

2025-06-26T03:39+0000

2025-06-26T03:39+0000

2025-06-26T05:19+0000

economy

us

donald trump

jerome powell

kevin hassett

federal reserve

the wall street journal

Among the candidates for the position are Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, member of the Fed Board of Governors, Christopher Waller, his predecessor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and former World Bank President David Malpass, the report said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rate at 4.25-4.5% despite Trump’s repeated calls for cuts. In his statement that day, Powell noted that increases in tariffs imposed by the United States this year can push up prices and affect the entire economic activity. Since returning to the White House, Trump has been consistently urging Powell to lower interest rates.

2025

trump-powell relations, trump new federal reserve chair, federal reserve chair, trump on us interest rate