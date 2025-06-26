International
Trump Eyes Appointment of New Fed Chair This Summer - Reports
Trump Eyes Appointment of New Fed Chair This Summer - Reports
US President Donald Trump, dissatisfied with the policy of incumbent Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, may name his successor this summer, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.
Among the candidates for the position are Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, member of the Fed Board of Governors, Christopher Waller, his predecessor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and former World Bank President David Malpass, the report said on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rate at 4.25-4.5% despite Trump’s repeated calls for cuts. In his statement that day, Powell noted that increases in tariffs imposed by the United States this year can push up prices and affect the entire economic activity. Since returning to the White House, Trump has been consistently urging Powell to lower interest rates.
03:39 GMT 26.06.2025 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 26.06.2025)
US President Donald Trump, dissatisfied with the policy of incumbent Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, may name his successor this summer, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.
Among the candidates for the position are Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, member of the Fed Board of Governors, Christopher Waller, his predecessor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and former World Bank President David Malpass, the report said on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve decided to keep the interest rate at 4.25-4.5% despite Trump's repeated calls for cuts. In his statement that day, Powell noted that increases in tariffs imposed by the United States this year can push up prices and affect the entire economic activity.
Since returning to the White House, Trump has been consistently urging Powell to lower interest rates.
