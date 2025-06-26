https://sputnikglobe.com/20250626/us-exaggerates-scale-of-damage-to-iranian-nuclear-facilities---supreme-leader-1122341662.html

US Exaggerates Scale of Damage to Iranian Nuclear Facilities - Supreme Leader

The United States exaggerated the scale of damage to Iran's nuclear facilities, Washington failed to achieve its goals, while Tehran managed to damage the US base in Qatar, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Khamenei said that Iran won both over Israel and the United States. "The United States went to war [with Iran] to save Israel, but achieved nothing from this war. The United States attacked our nuclear facilities, which, of course, deserves a criminal investigation by international courts itself, but they could not do anything serious ... the United States could not achieve its goal, and they are exaggerating to hide the truth," Khamenei was quoted as saying by his press service. At the same time, Washington was also downplaying the damage caused by the Iranian strike on a military base in Qatar, Khamenei added. Iran can take action against "important US centers in the region" any time it deems it necessary, the supreme leader also said.

