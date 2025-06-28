International
Norway's War Profiteers Are Getting Rich Off Europe's March To Militarism
Norway’s War Profiteers Are Getting Rich Off Europe's March To Militarism
Norway's military-industrial complex is cashing in big on Europe's rearmament frenzy, while ordinary Norwegians face growing socioeconomic pressure, says Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolai Korchunov.
Norway raked in over $115 billion in windfall profits during 2022-2023 thanks to soaring gas prices fueled, ironically, by Europe’s decision to ditch reliable Russian energy. Instead of investing those profits in public welfare, Norwegian leaders are fattening up defense contractors under the banner of “rearmament.” With former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg now pulling the strings as Norway’s finance minister, the government is prioritizing weapons over welfare and arming the Ukraine regime without a second thought. All this, while NATO openly prepares for a head-on clash with Russia: Revamping its command, bloating budgets, and shifting from proxy war to potential direct confrontation.
Svetlana Ekimenko
norway's military-industrial complex is cashing in big on europe's rearmament frenzy, while ordinary norwegians face growing socioeconomic pressure, says russian ambassador to oslo nikolai korchunov.
norway's military-industrial complex is cashing in big on europe's rearmament frenzy, while ordinary norwegians face growing socioeconomic pressure, says russian ambassador to oslo nikolai korchunov.

Norway’s War Profiteers Are Getting Rich Off Europe's March To Militarism

Svetlana Ekimenko
Norway's military-industrial complex is cashing in big on Europe's rearmament frenzy, while ordinary Norwegians face growing socioeconomic pressure, says Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolai Korchunov.
Norway raked in over $115 billion in windfall profits during 2022-2023 thanks to soaring gas prices fueled, ironically, by Europe’s decision to ditch reliable Russian energy.
Instead of investing those profits in public welfare, Norwegian leaders are fattening up defense contractors under the banner of “rearmament.”
With former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg now pulling the strings as Norway’s finance minister, the government is prioritizing weapons over welfare and arming the Ukraine regime without a second thought.
All this, while NATO openly prepares for a head-on clash with Russia: Revamping its command, bloating budgets, and shifting from proxy war to potential direct confrontation.
