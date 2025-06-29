International
US Senate Approves Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' - Reports
US Senate Approves Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' - Reports
The US Senate has approved President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" by a majority vote, NBC News reported.
The lower house of the US Congress in May passed a bill promoted by Trump that cuts federal spending but simultaneously provides significant tax breaks. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, both the budget deficit and the national debt will grow. It is noted that 51 people voted for the bill, 49 voted against it. The day before, US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk criticized the latest version of the bill on cutting government spending, saying that the document could destroy millions of jobs in the United States.
04:36 GMT 29.06.2025
President Donald Trump points to a reporter as he answers questions during a news conference on Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Senate has approved President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" by a majority vote, NBC News reported.
The lower house of the US Congress in May passed a bill promoted by Trump that cuts federal spending but simultaneously provides significant tax breaks. As a result, according to the Congressional Budget Office, both the budget deficit and the national debt will grow.
It is noted that 51 people voted for the bill, 49 voted against it.
The day before, US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk criticized the latest version of the bill on cutting government spending, saying that the document could destroy millions of jobs in the United States.
