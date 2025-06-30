International
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Announces 'Operation' at Sputnik's Office in Baku
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Announces 'Operation' at Sputnik's Office in Baku
"An operation is underway in the Baku office of Sputnik Azerbaijan," the ministry said in a statement.
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Announces 'Operation' at Sputnik's Office in Baku

10:15 GMT 30.06.2025
Being updated
BAKU (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry announced on Monday an "operation" at Sputnik's office in Baku, the office still does not have connection with Moscow.
"An operation is underway in the Baku office of Sputnik Azerbaijan," the ministry said in a statement.
