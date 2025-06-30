https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/azerbaijani-interior-ministry-announces-operation-at-sputniks-office-in-baku-1122366762.html

Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Announces 'Operation' at Sputnik's Office in Baku

Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Announces 'Operation' at Sputnik's Office in Baku

Sputnik International

BAKU (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry announced on Monday an "operation" at Sputnik's office in Baku, the office still does not have connection... 30.06.2025, Sputnik International

2025-06-30T10:15+0000

2025-06-30T10:15+0000

2025-06-30T10:15+0000

world

azerbaijan

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102413/77/1024137780_0:0:2717:1529_1920x0_80_0_0_0681921df0a43477744453baa671d85c.jpg

"An operation is underway in the Baku office of Sputnik Azerbaijan," the ministry said in a statement.

azerbaijan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

azerbaijan, sputnik