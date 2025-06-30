https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/azerbaijani-interior-ministry-announces-operation-at-sputniks-office-in-baku-1122366762.html
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Announces 'Operation' at Sputnik's Office in Baku
BAKU (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry announced on Monday an "operation" at Sputnik's office in Baku, the office still does not have connection...
"An operation is underway in the Baku office of Sputnik Azerbaijan," the ministry said in a statement.
Being updated
BAKU (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry announced on Monday an "operation" at Sputnik's office in Baku, the office still does not have connection with Moscow.
