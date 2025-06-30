https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/kremlin-says-took-note-of-us-senators-words-on-trumps-alleged-plans-to-tighten-sanctions-1122366612.html

Kremlin Says Took Note of US Senator's Words on Trump's Alleged Plans to Tighten Sanctions

Kremlin Says Took Note of US Senator's Words on Trump's Alleged Plans to Tighten Sanctions

Russia has taken note of the statement of US Senator Lindsey Graham* about US President Donald Trump's alleged readiness to tighten sanctions against Russia... 30.06.2025, Sputnik International

On Sunday, Graham said that the US Senate will start considering a bill on new sanctions against Russia in July.Moscow expects clarity on the date of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the near future, Kremlin spokesmansaid.Kiev is well aware of what needs to be done to end hostilities as part of a special military operation, and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced these conditions at the Russian Foreign Ministry a year ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."The special military operation continues. Kiev knows perfectly well what needs to be done to stop the fighting in the framework of the special military operation. All these conditions were announced by the President a year ago in a speech to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kiev is well aware of and remembers these statements by President Putin," Peskov told reporters.*Designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.

