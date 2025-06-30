https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/kremlin-says-took-note-of-us-senators-words-on-trumps-alleged-plans-to-tighten-sanctions-1122366612.html
Kremlin Says Took Note of US Senator's Words on Trump's Alleged Plans to Tighten Sanctions
Kremlin Says Took Note of US Senator's Words on Trump's Alleged Plans to Tighten Sanctions
Russia has taken note of the statement of US Senator Lindsey Graham* about US President Donald Trump's alleged readiness to tighten sanctions against Russia
Russia has taken note of the statement of US Senator Lindsey Graham* about US President Donald Trump's alleged readiness to tighten sanctions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On Sunday, Graham said that the US Senate will start considering a bill on new sanctions against Russia in July.
"We take note of it, the senator's position is well known to us, they are well known to the whole world, he, let us say, belongs to the group of such inveterate Russophobes. If it were up to him, these sanctions would have been introduced long ago. Would it help the settlement? This is the question that those who initiate such events should ask themselves," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow expects clarity on the date of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in the near future, Kremlin spokesmansaid.
"We expect that such clarity will come in the near future," Peskov told reporters.
Kiev is well aware of what needs to be done to end hostilities as part of a special military operation, and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced these conditions at the Russian Foreign Ministry a year ago, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The special military operation continues. Kiev knows perfectly well what needs to be done to stop the fighting in the framework of the special military operation. All these conditions were announced by the President a year ago in a speech to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Kiev is well aware of and remembers these statements by President Putin," Peskov told reporters.
*Designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.