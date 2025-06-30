https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/norway-set-to-sever-trade-economic-ties-with-russia---russian-ambassador-1122364825.html

Norway Set to Sever Trade Economic Ties With Russia - Russian Ambassador

Norway has set a course to sever trade and economic ties with Russia, Norwegian business has suffered due to the sanctions imposed on Russia, but there are those who are interested in restoring ties, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolay Korchunov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I note with regret that Norway has set a course for confrontation and severing trade and economic ties. I also know that Norwegian business has suffered as a result of the sanctions directed against Russia," the diplomat said. According to the ambassador, many, fearing persecution, refrain from interacting with Russia, but there are also those who are interested in restoring ties. The Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that there would be no privileges or preferences for Western companies returning to Russia; they will have to return on a competitive basis. Thus, at the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to update the list of companies that have left Russia and develop a procedure for coordinating their return with mandatory guarantees of conscientious and responsible business conduct. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov previously said that the Russian authorities would allow only those foreign companies that the country was interested in to enter the domestic market, closely examining each case individually. In the absence of signed buyback options for foreign companies that want to return to the Russian market, the game will be played from a "clean sheet," he pointed out.

