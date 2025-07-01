https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/irans-nuclear-program-remains-largely-intact-after-us-strikes--1122375227.html
Iran’s Nuclear Program ‘Remains Largely Intact’ After US Strikes
There are key factors casting doubt on the effectiveness of recent US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Russian nuclear expert Alexei Anpilogov tells Sputnik.
Iran’s uranium stockpiles remain large:• About 3 tons enriched to 2%• Over 3.5 tons enriched to 5%• Hundreds of kilograms enriched to 20% and even 60% uranium-235No signs of radiation leaks or toxic gas releases were reported after the strikes, suggesting the attacks did not reach underground uranium stores.Satellite images show quick repairs:• Explosion crater near the Natanz nuclear site filled in within 2 days• Implies the damage was shallow and repairableThe US bunker-buster bomb (GBU-57) penetrates up to 60 meters only in soft soil.• Iranian facilities are mostly under hard rock where penetration is limited to 2.5–18 meters — likely too shallow to destroy key targets.Two likely scenarios:1. Strikes damaged only surface structures (vent shafts, entrances).2. Uranium was moved beforehand to secret sites unknown to US intelligence.
17:02 GMT 01.07.2025 (Updated: 17:23 GMT 01.07.2025)
Iran’s uranium stockpiles remain large:
• About 3 tons enriched to 2%
• Over 3.5 tons enriched to 5%
• Hundreds of kilograms enriched to 20% and even 60% uranium-235
No signs of radiation leaks or toxic gas releases were reported after the strikes, suggesting the attacks did not reach underground uranium stores.
Satellite images show quick repairs:
• Explosion crater near the Natanz nuclear site filled in within 2 days
• Implies the damage was shallow and repairable
The US bunker-buster bomb (GBU-57) penetrates up to 60 meters only in soft soil.
• Iranian facilities are mostly under hard rock where penetration is limited to 2.5–18 meters — likely too shallow to destroy key targets.
1. Strikes damaged only surface structures (vent shafts, entrances).
2. Uranium was moved beforehand to secret sites unknown to US intelligence.