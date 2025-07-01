Putin Holds a Phone Call With Macron - Kremlin
16:23 GMT 01.07.2025 (Updated: 16:59 GMT 01.07.2025)
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron hold a phone call
It has been their first phone conversation since 2022.
Putin, in a conversation with Macron, discussed the situation surrounding Ukraine and reminded that the conflict is a direct consequence of the West's policies.
Speaking about the prospects for a peaceful settlement, Putin confirmed the fundamental approaches to potential agreements, which should be comprehensive and long-term, addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and based on new territorial realities.
"When considering the situation around Ukraine, Vladimir Putin recalled that the Ukrainian conflict is a direct consequence of the policies of Western states that for many years have ignored Russia's security interests, created an anti-Russian foothold in Ukraine, condoned violations of the rights of Russian-speaking citizens, and are now pursuing a policy of prolonging hostilities by feeding the Kiev regime with various modern weapons." the statement read.
Putin confirmed Russia's principled approaches to possible agreements on the prospects for a peaceful Ukrainian settlement, the Kremlin said.
"Speaking about the prospects for a peaceful settlement, the Russian president confirmed principled approaches to possible agreements that should be comprehensive and long-term in nature, provide for the elimination of the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and rely on new territorial realities," the statement said.
The two presidents also discussed the Iran-Israel confrontation, as well as US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
Putin and Macron noted the responsibility of Russia and France in supporting peace in the Middle East and maintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime, according to the Kremlin.
"The leaders discussed in detail the situation in the Middle East in the context of the Iran-Israel confrontation and the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin and Macron also agreed to maintain contacts to coordinate their respective countries' positions on the situation in the Middle East, the statement read.
"The leaders called for the resolution of the crisis over the Iranian nuclear program, as well as the resolution of other contradictions in the Middle East, to be achieved exclusively through political and diplomatic means," the Kremlin added.
The leaders also stressed the importance of respecting Iran's legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy, fulfilling its obligations under the non-proliferation regime, and working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
French President Emmanuel Macron intends to continue negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the first conversation between the two leaders since 2022 on Tuesday, the media reported, citing the Elysee Palace.