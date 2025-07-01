https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/putin-holds-a-phone-call-with-macron---kremlin--1122374562.html

Putin Holds a Phone Call With Macron - Kremlin

Putin Holds a Phone Call With Macron - Kremlin

Putin, in a conversation with Macron, discussed the situation surrounding Ukraine and reminded that the conflict is a direct consequence of the West's policies.

Putin, in a conversation with Macron, discussed the situation surrounding Ukraine and reminded that the conflict is a direct consequence of the West's policies. Speaking about the prospects for a peaceful settlement, Putin confirmed the fundamental approaches to potential agreements, which should be comprehensive and long-term, addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and based on new territorial realities. Putin confirmed Russia's principled approaches to possible agreements on the prospects for a peaceful Ukrainian settlement, the Kremlin said.The two presidents also discussed the Iran-Israel confrontation, as well as US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Putin and Macron noted the responsibility of Russia and France in supporting peace in the Middle East and maintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime, according to the Kremlin. Putin and Macron also agreed to maintain contacts to coordinate their respective countries' positions on the situation in the Middle East, the statement read.The leaders also stressed the importance of respecting Iran's legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy, fulfilling its obligations under the non-proliferation regime, and working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).French President Emmanuel Macron intends to continue negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the first conversation between the two leaders since 2022 on Tuesday, the media reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

