Azerbaijan Never Made Claims Against Sputnik Office & Its Journalists in Baku: Russian MFA

Azerbaijan Never Made Claims Against Sputnik Office & Its Journalists in Baku: Russian MFA

02.07.2025

Baku's measures against Sputnik Azerbaijan are currently motivated not by claims against their work, but by other considerations, the spokeswoman added. Friendly relations are extremely important for Russia and Azerbaijan and those who want to ruin them should think carefully about what they are doing, Zakharova said.

