Azerbaijan Never Made Claims Against Sputnik Office & Its Journalists in Baku: Russian MFA
Baku has never raised any complaints about the Sputnik Azerbaijan office or its journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on... 02.07.2025
Baku's measures against Sputnik Azerbaijan are currently motivated not by claims against their work, but by other considerations, the spokeswoman added. Friendly relations are extremely important for Russia and Azerbaijan and those who want to ruin them should think carefully about what they are doing, Zakharova said.
Baku has never raised any complaints about the Sputnik Azerbaijan office or its journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"The Azerbaijani side has never had any complaints about this media outlet, either in form or content. I have not heard that there were any complaints from Baku and at this stage, there were no complaints about journalists. Obviously, these are measures that are being taken based on other considerations, again, yesterday this was announced to the ambassador," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.
Baku's measures against Sputnik Azerbaijan are currently motivated not by claims against their work, but by other considerations, the spokeswoman added.
Friendly relations are extremely important for Russia and Azerbaijan and those who want to ruin them should think carefully about what they are doing, Zakharova said.