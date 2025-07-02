https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/most-ddos-attacks-on-russian-infrastructure-in-june-came-from-us-indonesia---watchdog-1122386546.html

Most DDoS Attacks on Russian Infrastructure in June Came From US, Indonesia - Watchdog

Sputnik International

DDoS cyberattacks in Russia in June primarily targeted the information systems of state administrative bodies, transportation and telecommunications operators, and were mostly carried out by IP addresses registered in the United States, Indonesia, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The maximum output of a DDoS attack during that period reached 890.13 Gbps, with a speed of 92.12 million packets per second and a maximum duration of four days, 23 hours, and 40 minutes, the statement added. During that period, the specialists detected and eliminated 838 traffic routing breaches coming from 213 organizations. They also blocked 7,500 phishing sources and 61 sources that spread malware, Roskomnadzor said.

