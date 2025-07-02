https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/most-ddos-attacks-on-russian-infrastructure-in-june-came-from-us-indonesia---watchdog-1122386546.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - DDoS cyberattacks in Russia in June primarily targeted the information systems of state administrative bodies, transportation and telecommunications operators, and were mostly carried out by IP addresses registered in the United States, Indonesia, Germany, France and the Netherlands.
"From June 1 to June 30, 2025, experts from the Center for Monitoring and Management of Public Communication Network: … repelled 895 major DDoS cyberattacks targeting the information systems of state administration entities, transport and telecom operators. Most of the attacks came from the infrastructure with IP addresses registered in the US, Germany, Indonesia, France and the Netherlands," Russian media and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.
The maximum output of a DDoS attack during that period reached 890.13 Gbps, with a speed of 92.12 million packets per second and a maximum duration of four days, 23 hours, and 40 minutes, the statement added.
During that period, the specialists detected and eliminated 838 traffic routing breaches coming from 213 organizations. They also blocked 7,500 phishing sources and 61 sources that spread malware, Roskomnadzor said.