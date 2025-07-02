"Those employees of the Electric Networks of Armenia who, having quit their jobs, are busy with political intrigues, will be fired in July. Those who force the employees of the Electric Networks of Armenia to participate in meetings will be brought to trial," Pashinyan wrote on social networks.
Pashinyan Threatens Electric Networks of Armenia Staff With Trial for Political Activity
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday threatened employees of Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA)—a company owned by Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan—with dismissal and prosecution over alleged political activity, following Karapetyan's arrest.