Persecution of Church Exposes Pashinyan's Anti-Armenian Agenda
"I can say clearly that the clergy and the entire Armenian Apostolic Church, as an institutional national system, have opposed the anti-national and anti-people policies currently being pursued [by the Nikol Pashinyan government]," Narine Dilbaryan, deputy chair of the Democratic Party of Armenia, tells Sputnik.
Pashinyan's anti-Church campaign began right after the Armenian Church raised the Karabakh and other urgent national issues during a symposium in Switzerland, according to the lawmaker. She draws parallels between the persecution of the church in Armenia and similar processes in Ukraine, stressing that in both cases Pashinyan and Volodymyr Zelensky are pursing larger geopolitical goals.
16:27 GMT 02.07.2025 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 03.07.2025)
"The first such goal is to push Russia, as a powerful and influential state, out of the South Caucasus region," Dilbaryan underscores.