International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/persecution-of-church-exposes-pashinyans-anti-armenian-agenda---1122388133.html
Persecution of Church Exposes Pashinyan's Anti-Armenian Agenda
Persecution of Church Exposes Pashinyan's Anti-Armenian Agenda
Sputnik International
"I can say clearly that the clergy and the entire Armenian Apostolic Church, as an institutional national system, have opposed the anti-national and anti-people policies currently being pursued [by the Nikol Pashinyan government]," Narine Dilbaryan, deputy chair of the Democratic Party of Armenia, tells Sputnik.
2025-07-02T16:27+0000
2025-07-03T09:28+0000
world
armenia
nikol pashinyan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122348276_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_2697ee6cc18481bcbbd97c59e888a65a.jpg
Pashinyan's anti-Church campaign began right after the Armenian Church raised the Karabakh and other urgent national issues during a symposium in Switzerland, according to the lawmaker. She draws parallels between the persecution of the church in Armenia and similar processes in Ukraine, stressing that in both cases Pashinyan and Volodymyr Zelensky are pursing larger geopolitical goals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/armenian-govt-crackdown-on-church-blow-to-foundation-of-national-identity-1122373331.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1b/1122348276_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c1d29129af8941c0429b13bbee1768f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
armenian church, armenia persecution of religion, religious persecution, armenia crackdown on faith
armenian church, armenia persecution of religion, religious persecution, armenia crackdown on faith

Persecution of Church Exposes Pashinyan's Anti-Armenian Agenda

16:27 GMT 02.07.2025 (Updated: 09:28 GMT 03.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Aram Nersesyan / Go to the mediabankEtchmiadzin Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, in the city of Vagharshapat, Armenia.
Etchmiadzin Cathedral, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church, in the city of Vagharshapat, Armenia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2025
© Sputnik / Aram Nersesyan
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
"I can say clearly that the clergy and the entire Armenian Apostolic Church, as an institutional national system, have opposed the anti-national and anti-people policies currently being pursued [by the Nikol Pashinyan government]," Narine Dilbaryan, deputy chair of the Democratic Party of Armenia, tells Sputnik.
Pashinyan's anti-Church campaign began right after the Armenian Church raised the Karabakh and other urgent national issues during a symposium in Switzerland, according to the lawmaker. She draws parallels between the persecution of the church in Armenia and similar processes in Ukraine, stressing that in both cases Pashinyan and Volodymyr Zelensky are pursing larger geopolitical goals.
"The first such goal is to push Russia, as a powerful and influential state, out of the South Caucasus region," Dilbaryan underscores.
Nikol Pashinyan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2025
World
Armenian Gov’t Crackdown On Church ‘Blow To Foundation Of National Identity’
1 July, 15:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала