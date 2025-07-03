https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russia-iran-set-for-further-foreign-policy-coordination-in-middle-east-1122392878.html
Russia, Iran Set for Further Foreign Policy Coordination in Middle East
Russia, Iran Set for Further Foreign Policy Coordination in Middle East
Moscow and Tehran are set for further close foreign policy coordination on issues of the mutual interest in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali. During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on priority issues on the regional agenda in connection with the recent sharp escalation of tension in the Middle East, the ministry added.
Moscow and Tehran are set for further close foreign policy coordination on issues of the mutual interest in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.
"The continued commitment of Moscow and Tehran to further close foreign policy coordination on Middle Eastern issues of mutual interest was confirmed," the ministry said in a statement following the meeting.
During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on priority issues on the regional agenda in connection with the recent sharp escalation of tension in the Middle East, the ministry added.