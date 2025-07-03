https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russia-iran-set-for-further-foreign-policy-coordination-in-middle-east-1122392878.html

Russia, Iran Set for Further Foreign Policy Coordination in Middle East

Russia, Iran Set for Further Foreign Policy Coordination in Middle East

Sputnik International

Moscow and Tehran are set for further close foreign policy coordination on issues of the mutual interest in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

2025-07-03T16:23+0000

2025-07-03T16:23+0000

2025-07-03T16:23+0000

world

russia

iran

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/11/1121452120_0:134:3163:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_770f221b246fca22234dae0c796b09d8.jpg

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali. During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on priority issues on the regional agenda in connection with the recent sharp escalation of tension in the Middle East, the ministry added.

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian-iran ties, russian foreign policy, mideast conflict, russian mideast policy