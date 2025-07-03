https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/russian-foreign-ministry-says-no-consular-access-to-russians-arrested-in-azerbaijan-yet-1122388667.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Says No Consular Access to Russians Arrested in Azerbaijan Yet

Consular access to Russian citizens arrested in Azerbaijan has not been granted yet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I just spoke with our ambassador. He said that unfortunately consular access has not yet been granted to the detainees, and now, as we have already heard, to those arrested. We assume that it will be granted, it must be granted. Our diplomats are working in Baku, we are working here with our Azerbaijani colleagues along the Smolenskaya Square — Azerbaijani Embassy line," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show.

