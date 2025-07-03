International
On July 3, ahead of the BRICS Summit, Sputnik Brasil gathered prominent experts and journalists from leading Brazilian and international media to announce the launch of 24/7 Sputnik radio broadcasting in Portuguese starting August 1, 2025.
The FM station will deliver analytical programs, exclusive podcasts, and news coverage to Rio de Janeiro's metropolitan area (pop. 13.5 million), making Sputnik the only Russian media outlet with round-the-clock Portuguese broadcasts in South America's largest nation.

BRICS and Media Sovereignty Debate

A Rio de Janeiro panel discussion — "BRICS as a Guarantor of Economic, Media, and Ideational Sovereignty for the Global South" — featured:

Speakers congratulated Sputnik Brasil's decade-long work and highlighted alternative media's role in shaping a multipolar world order.

By Numbers
On July 3, ahead of the BRICS Summit, Sputnik Brasil gathered prominent experts and journalists from leading Brazilian and international media to announce the launch of 24/7 Sputnik radio broadcasting in Portuguese starting August 1, 2025.
The FM station will deliver analytical programs, exclusive podcasts, and news coverage to Rio de Janeiro’s metropolitan area (pop. 13.5 million), making Sputnik the only Russian media outlet with round-the-clock Portuguese broadcasts in South America’s largest nation.
"Launching 24/7 Portuguese radio during Brazil’s BRICS presidency is symbolic. Brazil — with its technological and economic potential and commitment to sovereign, independent policy — sets an example not just for the region but for the Global South," said Darya Yurieva, head of Sputnik Brasil and Sputnik Mundo.

BRICS and Media Sovereignty Debate

A Rio de Janeiro panel discussion — "BRICS as a Guarantor of Economic, Media, and Ideational Sovereignty for the Global South" — featured:
Alexander Dugin (Russian philosopher)
Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr. (Brazilian economist, ex-VP of New Development Bank)
Glenn Greenwald (American journalist)
Elias Jabbour (Economics professor, Rio State University)
Pepe Escobar (Geopolitical analyst)
Speakers congratulated Sputnik Brasil’s decade-long work and highlighted alternative media’s role in shaping a multipolar world order.
By Numbers

Sputnik operates in 30+ languages worldwide.
Sputnik Brasil (website, radio, social networks) reaches 40 million monthly views.
Its Telegram channel ranks among Brazil’s top 5 news channels, surpassing BBC News Brasil.
