https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/us-military-aid-to-ukraine-continues-pause-involves-only-one-aspect---state-dept-1122387342.html
US Military Aid to Ukraine Continues, Pause Involves Only 'One Aspect' - State Dept.
US Military Aid to Ukraine Continues, Pause Involves Only 'One Aspect' - State Dept.
Sputnik International
The decision to halt some of US military assistance to Ukraine involves only "one aspect" and is not going to affect the conflict resolution process, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Wednesday.
2025-07-03T04:51+0000
2025-07-03T04:51+0000
2025-07-03T04:51+0000
world
ukrainian conflict
us
tammy bruce
ukraine
military aid
us military aid
ukrainian crisis
ukraine crisis
weapons supplies
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117647382_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4af47fead49380e99865cd4dc9754866.jpg
"It is not going to be a factor because we have not paused sending weapons to Ukraine. This is one aspect, one situation, one event that has been changed... This is not a cessation of the US assisting Ukraine or of providing weapons. This is one event and one situation, and we will discuss what else comes up in the future," Bruce told a briefing.Her remarks came after media reports that the Pentagon has halted deliveries of several critical munitions due to concerns over dwindling US stockpiles, citing multiple defense and congressional sources. The paused items reportedly include:
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117647382_190:0:2919:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_28e88e562b00f71f2e7a7c7a13eeca8f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine
aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, no money for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine
US Military Aid to Ukraine Continues, Pause Involves Only 'One Aspect' - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The decision to halt some of US military assistance to Ukraine involves only "one aspect" and is not going to affect the conflict resolution process, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Wednesday.
"It is not going to be a factor because we have not paused sending weapons to Ukraine. This is one aspect, one situation, one event that has been changed... This is not a cessation of the US assisting Ukraine or of providing weapons. This is one event and one situation, and we will discuss what else comes up in the future," Bruce told a briefing.
Her remarks came after media reports that the Pentagon has halted deliveries of several critical munitions due to concerns over dwindling US stockpiles, citing multiple defense and congressional sources.
The paused items reportedly include:
Dozens of Patriot missile interceptors
Thousands of 155mm howitzer shells
Over 100 Hellfire missiles
250+ GMLRS precision systems
Stinger, AIM air-to-air missiles, and grenade launchers