US Military Aid to Ukraine Continues, Pause Involves Only 'One Aspect' - State Dept.

The decision to halt some of US military assistance to Ukraine involves only "one aspect" and is not going to affect the conflict resolution process, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Wednesday.

"It is not going to be a factor because we have not paused sending weapons to Ukraine. This is one aspect, one situation, one event that has been changed... This is not a cessation of the US assisting Ukraine or of providing weapons. This is one event and one situation, and we will discuss what else comes up in the future," Bruce told a briefing.Her remarks came after media reports that the Pentagon has halted deliveries of several critical munitions due to concerns over dwindling US stockpiles, citing multiple defense and congressional sources. The paused items reportedly include:

