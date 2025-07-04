https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/defecting-ukrainian-troops-bring-captured-nato-arms---russian-soldier-1122393629.html
Defecting Ukrainian Troops Bring Captured NATO Arms - Russian Soldier
Ukrainian soldiers who were trained in NATO countries but later defected to the Russian side have been supplied with captured NATO weapons, a soldier of the 36th separate guards motor rifle brigade of Russia's Vostok group of forces told Sputnik.
"In this case, they will be useful as we were trained in Poland. These weapons will be more convenient for us than AK rifles. They are surely stronger and more resilient, but we trained with these [NATO weapons]. For this reason, it will be easier to work with them," he said.

The Martyn Pushkar voluntary unit is made up of former soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces, mostly residents of the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region, who formed a liberation movement and are fighting against the Ukrainian authorities.
Defecting Ukrainian Troops Bring Captured NATO Arms - Russian Soldier
"In this case, they will be useful as we were trained in Poland. These weapons will be more convenient for us than AK rifles. They are surely stronger and more resilient, but we trained with these [NATO weapons]. For this reason, it will be easier to work with them," he said.
