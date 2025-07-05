https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/putin-has-been-able-to-handle-sanctions---trump-1122397022.html

Putin Has Been 'Able to Handle Sanctions' - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump admitted that the Russian leadership has been able to cope with Western sanctions.

"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has been able to handle sanctions," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One. Trump said the topic of restrictions against Russia was raised in a recent conversation with Putin. Trump said he thinks he is tougher on Russia than he is on Iran and almost any other country.

