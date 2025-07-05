https://sputnikglobe.com/20250705/putin-has-been-able-to-handle-sanctions---trump-1122397022.html
Putin Has Been 'Able to Handle Sanctions' - Trump
Putin Has Been 'Able to Handle Sanctions' - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump admitted that the Russian leadership has been able to cope with Western sanctions.
2025-07-05T03:58+0000
2025-07-05T03:58+0000
2025-07-05T04:55+0000
world
donald trump
air force one
vladimir putin
russia
russian economy under sanctions
russian economy
us sanctions
new sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122300016_0:25:3554:2024_1920x0_80_0_0_7ff53f30838d57bbc01bf55afc6fdd2f.jpg
"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has been able to handle sanctions," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One. Trump said the topic of restrictions against Russia was raised in a recent conversation with Putin. Trump said he thinks he is tougher on Russia than he is on Iran and almost any other country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/battlefield-advantage-us-arms-shortages-give-putin-chance-to-talk-to-us-from-position-of-strength-1122396405.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122300016_412:0:3143:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_106394a676cdb3b7aa73f92c3c5c6a7f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us sanctions, russia under sanctions, russian economy, trump-putin call, trump new sanctions
us sanctions, russia under sanctions, russian economy, trump-putin call, trump new sanctions
Putin Has Been 'Able to Handle Sanctions' - Trump
03:58 GMT 05.07.2025 (Updated: 04:55 GMT 05.07.2025)
US President Donald Trump admitted that the Russian leadership has been able to cope with Western sanctions.
"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has been able to handle sanctions," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One.
Trump said the topic of restrictions against Russia was raised in a recent conversation with Putin.
"We talk about sanctions a lot, yeah. I would say he's not thrilled with it... he understands that it may be coming, and, you know, he's a professional," he said.
Trump said he thinks he is tougher on Russia than he is on Iran and almost any other country.