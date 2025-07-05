International
Putin Has Been 'Able to Handle Sanctions' - Trump
Putin Has Been 'Able to Handle Sanctions' - Trump
US President Donald Trump admitted that the Russian leadership has been able to cope with Western sanctions.
"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has been able to handle sanctions," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One. Trump said the topic of restrictions against Russia was raised in a recent conversation with Putin. Trump said he thinks he is tougher on Russia than he is on Iran and almost any other country.
Putin Has Been 'Able to Handle Sanctions' - Trump

03:58 GMT 05.07.2025
US President Donald Trump admitted that the Russian leadership has been able to cope with Western sanctions.
"He [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has been able to handle sanctions," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One.
Trump said the topic of restrictions against Russia was raised in a recent conversation with Putin.
Analysis
Battlefield Advantage, US Arms Shortages Give Putin Chance to Talk to US From Position of Strength
Yesterday, 18:54 GMT

"We talk about sanctions a lot, yeah. I would say he's not thrilled with it... he understands that it may be coming, and, you know, he's a professional," he said.

Trump said he thinks he is tougher on Russia than he is on Iran and almost any other country.
