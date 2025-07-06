https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/brics-leaders-hope-for-success-in-ukraine-settlement-efforts---declaration-1122403378.html

BRICS Leaders Hope for Success in Ukraine Settlement Efforts - Declaration

BRICS Leaders Hope for Success in Ukraine Settlement Efforts - Declaration

Sputnik International

RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - BRICS leaders expressed hope that the current efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict would lead to a peaceful agreement

"We recall our national positions concerning the conflict in Ukraine as expressed in the appropriate fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. We note with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices, including the creation of the African Peace Initiative and the Group of Friends for Peace, aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. We expect that current efforts will lead to a sustainable peace settlement," the declaration read.The leaders of BRICS countries in the final declaration of the Rio De Janeiro summit condemned the recent attacks on railroads and bridges in Russia's Kursk, Bryansk and Voronezh Regions, the document out on Sunday revealed.On SyriaThe BRICS leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, the declaration of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro out on Sunday revealed."We reaffirm our commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria and call for a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process, based on the principles of Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015), in a manner that ensures the security and well-being of the civilian population, without discrimination," the document read.The leaders of the states of the association condemned the threat posed by foreign terrorists in Syria and the risk of spreading of terrorists from Syria to regional countries."Syria should firmly oppose all forms of terrorism and extremism and take concrete actions to respond to concerns of the international community about terrorism," the document added.The BRICS leaders welcomed the lifting of sanctions on Syria and expressed their hope that the country's economy will be rebuilt.The BRICS leaders also called on Israel to withdraw troops from Syrian territory without delay.The next BRICS summit will be held in India in 2026, a final declaration of the Rio De Janeiro summit said on Sunday."We commend Brazil’s BRICS Chairship in 2025 and express our gratitude to the government and people of Brazil for holding the XVII BRICS Summit in the city of Rio de Janeiro. We extend full support to India for its BRICS Chairship in 2026 and the holding of the XVIII BRICS Summit in India," the declaration read.On arms race in spaceThe leaders of the BRICS countries oppose an arms race in space and propose adopting a relevant document, according to a final declaration of the Rio De Janeiro summit published on Sunday."We also reassert our support for ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS) and of its weaponization, as well as the threats or use of force against outer space objects, including through negotiations to adopt a relevant legal multilateral instrument to ensure global security," the declaration read.The BRICS leaders also expressed concern over the growing risks of nuclear conflict and highlighted the need for arms control, the statement said.On UN Convention against cyberspaceBRICS leaders called on all countries to ratify the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in the nearest future, according to the summit's final declaration published on Sunday."We commend the adoption by the General Assembly of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, a landmark multilateral achievement which will constitute an effective tool and the necessary legal framework for international cooperation in preventing and combating cybercrime and in ensuring the timely and lawful collection and sharing of evidence in electronic form of any serious crimes that may be committed through the use of ICT [Information and Communications Technology] systems. We highlight the important contribution of BRICS countries to its adoption since it was first proposed. We call upon all States to sign it at the earliest opportunity, in Hanoi in 2025, and ratify it, in accordance with domestic laws, processes and procedures, as soon as possible in order to ensure its rapid entry into force," the declaration read.On the venue of next BRICS summitThe next BRICS summit will be held in India in 2026, a final declaration of the Rio De Janeiro summit said on Sunday."We commend Brazil’s BRICS Chairship in 2025 and express our gratitude to the government and people of Brazil for holding the XVII BRICS Summit in the city of Rio de Janeiro. We extend full support to India for its BRICS Chairship in 2026 and the holding of the XVIII BRICS Summit in India," the declaration read.

