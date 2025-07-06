https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/brics-returns-to-brazil--17th-summit-kicks-off-in-rio-1122399843.html

BRICS Returns to Brazil — 17th Summit Kicks Off in Rio

BRICS Returns to Brazil — 17th Summit Kicks Off in Rio

Sputnik International

On July 6–7, Rio de Janeiro hosts the 17th BRICS Summit under the theme: “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.”

2025-07-06T11:37+0000

2025-07-06T11:37+0000

2025-07-06T11:37+0000

multimedia

infographic

lula da silva

narendra modi

cyril ramaphosa

brazil

rio de janeiro

egypt

brics

brics summit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/06/1122399687_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_38e4860a92142bd6f53232bc74384d45.png

Leaders from across the expanded bloc are attending the meeting in the famous port city.Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is hosting, with Indian PM Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov among the guests.Also attending are the heads of government from Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirate. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will join in via video link.The event marks Brazil’s fourth time hosting BRICS, following landmark summits in Brasilia in 2010 and 2019 and Fortaleza in 2014.Past Brazilian-hosted summits saw major breakthroughs — from the call for financial reform in 2010 to the creation of the BRICS Development Bank and Contingent Reserve Arrangement in 2014 and renewed commitments to trade and multilateralism in 2019.Now in 2025, with more members and global influence, BRICS returns to Brazil at a pivotal moment.Take a look at Sputnik’s infographics for more details:

brazil

rio de janeiro

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics returns to brazil, 17th brics summit, summit kicks off in rio