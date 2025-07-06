https://sputnikglobe.com/20250706/over-6000-people-killed-or-injured-in-iran-during-conflict-with-israel-1122402854.html

Over 6,000 People Killed or Injured in Iran During Conflict With Israel

More than 6,000 people have been killed or injured in Iran as a result of the 12-day active phase of the Iran-Israel conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

"The Israeli regime's aggression against Iran was a clear violation of Article 2, item 4 of the UN Charter and an act of aggression. More than 6,000 innocent people have been killed or injured in these unlawful attacks, and our infrastructure, residential areas and nuclear facilities have been severely damaged," Araghchi was quoted as saying at the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in his social media. On June 25, Hossein Kermanpour, a spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said that a total of 627 people had been killed and 4,870 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks on the Iranian territory. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. The parties exchanged strikes for 12 days, which were joined by the United States, which carried out a one-time attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. The following evening, Tehran launched missile strikes on the US base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The IAEA has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18.

