Putin Speaks at Brazil-Hosted 17th BRICS Summit
The 17th BRICS summit began in the Brazilian seaside resort of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the BRICS summit's plenary session via video link.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is attending the summit in person.The two-day event brings together senior officials from the world's leading emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.BRICS, an intergovernmental association formed in 2006, has expanded beyond its five founding members. It now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.In January 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan officially joined as BRICS partner states.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
The 17th BRICS Summit kicked off Sunday in the Brazilian seaside resort city of Rio de Janeiro.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the BRICS summit’s plenary session via video link.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is attending the summit in person.
The two-day event brings together senior officials from the world’s leading emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
BRICS, an intergovernmental association formed in 2006, has expanded beyond its five founding members. It now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.
In January 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan officially joined as BRICS partner states.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!