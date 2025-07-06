Putin asked for a moment of silence to honor Hero of Russia Mikhail Gudkov and all fallen soldiers
The fallen deputy navy commander Gudkov is a true Russian officer
Gudkov fulfilled his duty to Russia to the very end
54.5 billion rubles ($693 Mln) in public funds were raised in support of the special military operation through the "Everything for Victory" campaign
The entire country, without exaggeration, is supporting the front; the slogan "Everything for Victory!" has become the symbol of our time
"Russian inventors sometimes come up with things for the front that surpass in quality the 'hardware' from NATO countrie
