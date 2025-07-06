International
Russia to Achieve Freedom and Justice, Right to Independently Choose Its Path of Development – Putin
Russia to Achieve Freedom and Justice, Right to Independently Choose Its Path of Development – Putin
Highlights of Putin's speech at the All-Russia Public Fund exhibition:
Russia will achieve freedom and justice, the right to independently choose its path of development – Putin
Russia will achieve freedom and justice, the right to independently choose its path of development – Putin
Russia to Achieve Freedom and Justice, Right to Independently Choose Its Path of Development – Putin

13:19 GMT 06.07.2025 (Updated: 14:33 GMT 06.07.2025)
Highlights of Putin’s speech at the All-Russia Public Fund exhibition:
Putin asked for a moment of silence to honor Hero of Russia Mikhail Gudkov and all fallen soldiers
The fallen deputy navy commander Gudkov is a true Russian officer
Gudkov fulfilled his duty to Russia to the very end
54.5 billion rubles ($693 Mln) in public funds were raised in support of the special military operation through the "Everything for Victory" campaign
The entire country, without exaggeration, is supporting the front; the slogan "Everything for Victory!" has become the symbol of our time
"Russian inventors sometimes come up with things for the front that surpass in quality the 'hardware' from NATO countrie
