Billions of Dollars Pour Into Ukraine – But Is It Making A Difference?

As of April, the United States had provided $123.3 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to Sputnik’s calculations, based on data from Germany’s Kiel Institute.

However, no new US aid to Ukraine was recorded from May to early July. On July 1, US media reported that the Pentagon had paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that American stockpiles were running low. Take a look at Sputnik’s infographics for more details!

