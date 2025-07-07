https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/billions-into-ukraine--but-is-it-making-a-difference-1122407041.html
Billions of Dollars Pour Into Ukraine – But Is It Making A Difference?
Billions of Dollars Pour Into Ukraine – But Is It Making A Difference?
Sputnik International
As of April, the United States had provided $123.3 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to Sputnik’s calculations, based on data from Germany’s Kiel Institute.
2025-07-07T11:26+0000
2025-07-07T11:26+0000
2025-07-07T13:13+0000
multimedia
infographic
ukraine
pentagon
us
us military aid
military aid
aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122407140_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_2d86a0b6c0f06917d7a7fe5e6abebd64.png
However, no new US aid to Ukraine was recorded from May to early July. On July 1, US media reported that the Pentagon had paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that American stockpiles were running low. Take a look at Sputnik’s infographics for more details!
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/07/1122407140_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_1a616d495ae54bada67e75ba92425dcf.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
billions into ukraine, aid to ukraine, united states had provided
billions into ukraine, aid to ukraine, united states had provided
Billions of Dollars Pour Into Ukraine – But Is It Making A Difference?
11:26 GMT 07.07.2025 (Updated: 13:13 GMT 07.07.2025)
As of April, the United States had provided $123.3 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to Sputnik’s calculations, based on data from Germany’s Kiel Institute.
However, no new US aid to Ukraine was recorded from May to early July.
On July 1, US media reported that the Pentagon had paused deliveries of certain air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that American stockpiles were running low.
Take a look at Sputnik’s infographics for more details!