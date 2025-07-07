https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/brics-summit-in-brazil---day-two-1122405687.html
BRICS Summit in Brazil - Day Two
BRICS Summit in Brazil - Day Two
The two-day summit brings together senior officials from the world's major emerging economies, including Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.
Sputnik is live as the second day of the BRICS Summit kicks off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The theme of the summit is “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.”The Russian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is attending the event.Since 2024, BRICS has expanded to include not only the founding members, but also Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, and, since January 2025, Indonesia.Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam cooperate with the bloc as partners.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
BRICS Summit in Brazil - Day Two
12:40 GMT 07.07.2025 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 07.07.2025)
Sputnik is live as the second day of the BRICS Summit kicks off in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The theme of the summit is “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.”
The Russian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is attending the event.
Since 2024, BRICS has expanded to include not only the founding members, but also Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, Iran, and, since January 2025, Indonesia.
Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam cooperate with the bloc as partners.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!