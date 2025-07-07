https://sputnikglobe.com/20250707/lavrov-holds-press-conference-following-brics-summit-in-rio-1122408638.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference Following BRICS Summit in Rio
The 17th BRICS summit kicked off in the Brazilian seaside resort of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. The Russian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is attending the event.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the BRICS Summit in Rio.The two-day summit took together senior officials from the world's major emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.BRICS, an intergovernmental association formed in 2006, has expanded beyond its five founding members. It now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.In January 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan officially joined as BRICS partner states.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the BRICS Summit in Rio.
The two-day summit took together senior officials from the world's major emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
BRICS, an intergovernmental association formed in 2006, has expanded beyond its five founding members. It now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.
In January 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Uzbekistan officially joined as BRICS partner states.
