Hunger in America is Spiking – And It’s About to Get Worse

Hunger in America is Spiking – And It’s About to Get Worse

New data reveals a disturbing trend: nearly twice as many Americans face food insecurity today compared to 2021. According to Morning Consult, 20% of adults now struggle to afford meals regularly—up sharply from 15.6% during the pandemic.

Temporary expansions of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in 2021 brought some relief, but recent funding cuts threaten to reverse progress. The July 2025 reduction comes as inflation strains household budgets, leaving vulnerable families at risk. As grocery prices remain high and assistance shrinks, this silent crisis demands urgent attention before more Americans go to bed hungry.

