https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/rubio-impostor-uses-ai-to-contact-foreign-ministers-us-officials--reports-1122413630.html
Rubio Impostor Uses AI to Contact Foreign Ministers, US Officials – Reports
Rubio Impostor Uses AI to Contact Foreign Ministers, US Officials – Reports
Sputnik International
An impostor pretending to be US Secretary of State Marco Rubio used artificial intelligence (AI) to contact senior US and foreign officials, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a State Department cable.
2025-07-08T13:40+0000
2025-07-08T13:40+0000
2025-07-08T13:40+0000
americas
us
marco rubio
donald trump
state department
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9a2645c3cc46f1c2affc71116b2e20.jpg
The individual used both text and voice messages that mimic Rubio’s voice and style to communicate with unnamed foreign ministers of three countries, a governor of a US state, and a member of the US Congress, the report said. US authorities are unaware of the motive for the action or who was behind it. However, they believe it was an attempt to manipulate those officials "with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts," the report added, citing an unnamed State Department employee. The impostor was sending their messages via Signal, the app that Trump administration officials are using extensively. In mid-June, he created an account named "Marco.Rubio@state.gov", according to the report. Officials declined to reveal the content of messages and the names of the targeted people, the report added. The Trump administration has faced several scandals related to the inappropriate use of the Signal app. For instance, on March 24, Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic editor-in-chief, revealed in an article that he was accidentally added by then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to a private chat on the Signal app regarding impending strikes on the Houthis in Yemen.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250327/signal-deep-states-cia-tool-to-frame-team-trump-1121698488.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/18/1121921224_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69fb7e80eeaa3b07d85d7879576e027f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rubio deep fake, rubio impostor, rubio fake, us fraud
rubio deep fake, rubio impostor, rubio fake, us fraud
Rubio Impostor Uses AI to Contact Foreign Ministers, US Officials – Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An impostor pretending to be US Secretary of State Marco Rubio used artificial intelligence (AI) to contact senior US and foreign officials, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a State Department cable.
The individual used both text and voice messages that mimic Rubio’s voice and style to communicate with unnamed foreign ministers of three countries, a governor of a US state, and a member of the US Congress, the report said.
US authorities are unaware of the motive for the action or who was behind it. However, they believe it was an attempt to manipulate those officials "with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts," the report added, citing an unnamed State Department employee.
The impostor was sending their messages via Signal, the app that Trump administration officials are using extensively. In mid-June, he created an account named "Marco.Rubio@state.gov", according to the report.
"The actor left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals and in one instance, sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal," the cable said, as quoted in the report.
Officials declined to reveal the content of messages and the names of the targeted people, the report added.
The Trump administration has faced several scandals related to the inappropriate use of the Signal app. For instance, on March 24, Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic editor-in-chief, revealed in an article that he was accidentally added by then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to a private chat on the Signal app regarding impending strikes on the Houthis in Yemen.