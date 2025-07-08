International
Rubio Impostor Uses AI to Contact Foreign Ministers, US Officials – Reports
Rubio Impostor Uses AI to Contact Foreign Ministers, US Officials – Reports
An impostor pretending to be US Secretary of State Marco Rubio used artificial intelligence (AI) to contact senior US and foreign officials, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a State Department cable.
The individual used both text and voice messages that mimic Rubio’s voice and style to communicate with unnamed foreign ministers of three countries, a governor of a US state, and a member of the US Congress, the report said. US authorities are unaware of the motive for the action or who was behind it. However, they believe it was an attempt to manipulate those officials "with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts," the report added, citing an unnamed State Department employee. The impostor was sending their messages via Signal, the app that Trump administration officials are using extensively. In mid-June, he created an account named "Marco.Rubio@state.gov", according to the report. Officials declined to reveal the content of messages and the names of the targeted people, the report added. The Trump administration has faced several scandals related to the inappropriate use of the Signal app. For instance, on March 24, Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic editor-in-chief, revealed in an article that he was accidentally added by then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to a private chat on the Signal app regarding impending strikes on the Houthis in Yemen.
© Julien de RosaUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An impostor pretending to be US Secretary of State Marco Rubio used artificial intelligence (AI) to contact senior US and foreign officials, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a State Department cable.
The individual used both text and voice messages that mimic Rubio’s voice and style to communicate with unnamed foreign ministers of three countries, a governor of a US state, and a member of the US Congress, the report said.
US authorities are unaware of the motive for the action or who was behind it. However, they believe it was an attempt to manipulate those officials "with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts," the report added, citing an unnamed State Department employee.
The impostor was sending their messages via Signal, the app that Trump administration officials are using extensively. In mid-June, he created an account named "Marco.Rubio@state.gov", according to the report.
"The actor left voicemails on Signal for at least two targeted individuals and in one instance, sent a text message inviting the individual to communicate on Signal," the cable said, as quoted in the report.
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2025
Americas
Signal: Deep State's CIA Tool to Frame Team Trump?
27 March, 14:03 GMT
Officials declined to reveal the content of messages and the names of the targeted people, the report added.
The Trump administration has faced several scandals related to the inappropriate use of the Signal app. For instance, on March 24, Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic editor-in-chief, revealed in an article that he was accidentally added by then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to a private chat on the Signal app regarding impending strikes on the Houthis in Yemen.
