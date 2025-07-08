International
Russian Prosecutor General's Office Labels Yale University as Undesirable in Russia
Russian Prosecutor General's Office Labels Yale University as Undesirable in Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday that it had recognized the activities of Yale University as undesirable in the country.
russia
Russian Prosecutor General's Office Labels Yale University as Undesirable in Russia

14:42 GMT 08.07.2025
"The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russia has decided to recognize the activities of a foreign organization Yale University (US) as undesirable in Russia," the office said in a statement.
