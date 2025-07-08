https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/russian-prosecutor-generals-office-labels-yale-university-as-undesirable-in-russia-1122414770.html
Russian Prosecutor General's Office Labels Yale University as Undesirable in Russia
Russian Prosecutor General's Office Labels Yale University as Undesirable in Russia
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday that it had recognized the activities of Yale University as undesirable in the country.
2025-07-08T14:42+0000
2025-07-08T14:42+0000
2025-07-08T14:42+0000
world
yale university
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106436/59/1064365903_0:92:2300:1386_1920x0_80_0_0_bbd4f1db6b149119919e16c179a76cd5.jpg
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106436/59/1064365903_166:0:2135:1477_1920x0_80_0_0_177fec5fea21f888abcdb243b91daa66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia yale university, yale undesirable, yale university russian blacklist
russia yale university, yale undesirable, yale university russian blacklist
Russian Prosecutor General's Office Labels Yale University as Undesirable in Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday that it had recognized the activities of Yale University as undesirable in the country.
"The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russia has decided to recognize the activities of a foreign organization Yale University (US) as undesirable in Russia," the office said in a statement.