US Announces Sweeping Tariffs on 14 Nations
The White House has unveiled aggressive new tariffs targeting allies and emerging economies alike, with duties reaching up to 40%. The measure, effective August 1, 2025, impacts key Asian partners like Japan (40%), South Korea (25%), and Thailand (35%), alongside developing nations including Cambodia (36%) and Bangladesh (30%).
Notably, Balkan states Serbia and Bosnia—still recovering from 1990s US interventions—face 32% rates.The move risks straining diplomatic ties while shielding domestic industries. Analysts warn of potential price surges for American consumers and retaliatory measures.
