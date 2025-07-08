https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/us-announces-sweeping-tariffs-on-14-nations-1122414654.html

US Announces Sweeping Tariffs on 14 Nations

The White House has unveiled aggressive new tariffs targeting allies and emerging economies alike, with duties reaching up to 40%. The measure, effective August 1, 2025, impacts key Asian partners like Japan (40%), South Korea (25%), and Thailand (35%), alongside developing nations including Cambodia (36%) and Bangladesh (30%).

Notably, Balkan states Serbia and Bosnia—still recovering from 1990s US interventions—face 32% rates.The move risks straining diplomatic ties while shielding domestic industries. Analysts warn of potential price surges for American consumers and retaliatory measures.

