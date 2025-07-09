International
The co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, branded Friedrich Merz a "paper chancellor" and accused him of breaking campaign promises to voters on Wednesday
Weidel added that Merz "claims there is no money" yet immediately proposes that US President Donald Trump use German taxpayers’ money to buy American weapons for Ukraine. In response, Merz said that in a democratic society, no one should let "half-truths, slender, and personal insults" go unchallenged. On May 2, the AfD party, the second-largest in Germany's parliament, was classified as a "confirmed right-wing extremist" organization by Germany's Federal Office for the Protection (BfV) of the Constitution. AfD leaders, including Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, have condemned the designation as politically motivated, describing it as a "democracy-endangering defamation." As a result, AfD filed a lawsuit against the BfV on May 5. A few days later, the office suspended the status previously assigned to the party. Merz, commenting on the possibility of banning the AfD in the country, said on May 6 that it was impossible to ban all 10 million of its supporters, and also emphasized the need to scrutinize the earlier decision to recognize the party as right-wing extremist.
Alternative for Germany Party Leader Brands Merz 'Paper Chancellor'

12:54 GMT 09.07.2025
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2025
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, branded Friedrich Merz a "paper chancellor" and accused him of breaking campaign promises to voters on Wednesday.
"After your latest broken promise to cancel the planned electricity tax cut for all citizens, people finally know what to expect from you – nothing, absolutely nothing. Your word is worthless, even when written in black and white in your worthless coalition agreement. You are a paper chancellor playing a global power abroad while letting the election-losing SPD [Social Democratic Party of Germany] humiliate you at home as they please," Weidel said during parliamentary debates on the federal budget.
Weidel added that Merz "claims there is no money" yet immediately proposes that US President Donald Trump use German taxpayers’ money to buy American weapons for Ukraine.
In response, Merz said that in a democratic society, no one should let "half-truths, slender, and personal insults" go unchallenged.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2025
World
Merz and Macron: A War-Ready Duo? French Politician Slams New German Chancellor
9 May, 11:04 GMT
On May 2, the AfD party, the second-largest in Germany's parliament, was classified as a "confirmed right-wing extremist" organization by Germany's Federal Office for the Protection (BfV) of the Constitution. AfD leaders, including Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, have condemned the designation as politically motivated, describing it as a "democracy-endangering defamation." As a result, AfD filed a lawsuit against the BfV on May 5. A few days later, the office suspended the status previously assigned to the party.
Merz, commenting on the possibility of banning the AfD in the country, said on May 6 that it was impossible to ban all 10 million of its supporters, and also emphasized the need to scrutinize the earlier decision to recognize the party as right-wing extremist.
