https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/alternative-for-germany-party-leader-brands-merz-paper-chancellor-1122418562.html

Alternative for Germany Party Leader Brands Merz ‘Paper Chancellor’

Alternative for Germany Party Leader Brands Merz ‘Paper Chancellor’

Sputnik International

The co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Alice Weidel, branded Friedrich Merz a "paper chancellor" and accused him of breaking campaign promises to voters on Wednesday

2025-07-09T12:54+0000

2025-07-09T12:54+0000

2025-07-09T12:54+0000

world

germany

friedrich merz

alice weidel

alternative fuer deutschland (afd)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122153922_0:94:3070:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_274ae299a1c502b89f57aa0255224644.jpg

Weidel added that Merz "claims there is no money" yet immediately proposes that US President Donald Trump use German taxpayers’ money to buy American weapons for Ukraine. In response, Merz said that in a democratic society, no one should let "half-truths, slender, and personal insults" go unchallenged. On May 2, the AfD party, the second-largest in Germany's parliament, was classified as a "confirmed right-wing extremist" organization by Germany's Federal Office for the Protection (BfV) of the Constitution. AfD leaders, including Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, have condemned the designation as politically motivated, describing it as a "democracy-endangering defamation." As a result, AfD filed a lawsuit against the BfV on May 5. A few days later, the office suspended the status previously assigned to the party. Merz, commenting on the possibility of banning the AfD in the country, said on May 6 that it was impossible to ban all 10 million of its supporters, and also emphasized the need to scrutinize the earlier decision to recognize the party as right-wing extremist.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250509/merz-and-macron-a-war-ready-duo-french-politician-slams-new-german-chancellor-1122016616.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

merz germany, afd versus merz, merz regime