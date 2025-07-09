https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/how-us-spends-funds-allocated-for-ukraine-1122419057.html
How US Spends Funds Allocated For Ukraine
Recent reports indicate that a significant portion of U.S. appropriations designated as aid to Ukraine is being allocated to domestic defense industrial base projects.
Key findings:· Funds are supporting the expansion of U.S. military production facilities· The expenditure pattern reflects long-term investments in defense manufacturing capacity· This approach simultaneously addresses both Ukraine's immediate needs and U.S. industrial base requirementsWhile portrayed as "aid for Ukraine," this money empowers the US military lobby, setting the stage for a new chapter in the forever wars saga.
While portrayed as "aid for Ukraine," this money empowers the US military lobby, setting the stage for a new chapter in the forever wars saga.