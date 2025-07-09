https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/how-us-spends-funds-allocated-for-ukraine-1122419057.html

How US Spends Funds Allocated For Ukraine

Sputnik International

Recent reports indicate that a significant portion of U.S. appropriations designated as aid to Ukraine is being allocated to domestic defense industrial base projects.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/09/1122419338_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_bca183d6d1d8123417da309fd197828f.png

Key findings:· Funds are supporting the expansion of U.S. military production facilities· The expenditure pattern reflects long-term investments in defense manufacturing capacity· This approach simultaneously addresses both Ukraine's immediate needs and U.S. industrial base requirementsWhile portrayed as "aid for Ukraine," this money empowers the US military lobby, setting the stage for a new chapter in the forever wars saga.

