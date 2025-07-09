https://sputnikglobe.com/20250709/trump-netanyahu-vance-hold-90-minute-trilateral-meeting---axios-1122416012.html

Trump, Netanyahu, Vance Hold 90-Minute Trilateral Meeting - Axios

US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President JD Vance held on Tuesday evening a trilateral meeting which lasted for 90 minutes, Axios reported.

According to the White House Press Pool, the meeting was held behind closed doors. A source told Axios that a Qatari delegation arrived for talks at the White House and met senior officials hours before Netanyahu's arrival. The US and Qatari officials reportedly discussed the possible deal on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of remaining hostages. On Monday evening, Trump hosted the Israeli prime minister for a dinner at the White House. During that meeting, Netanyahu said that he had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

