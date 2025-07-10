https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/changing-situation-in-world-requires-constant-dialogue-between-russia-china---lavrov-1122422173.html
Changing Situation in World Requires Constant Dialogue Between Russia, China - Lavrov
The complex and rapidly evolving global landscape necessitates ongoing dialogue between Moscow and Beijing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Thursday.
"The global scope and strategic nature of our relations have once again been confirmed. And these relations are even more in demand against the backdrop of difficult and very dynamic events in the world, which require our constant dialogue in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events.
ASEAN remains a "reliable friend and like-minded partner" of Russia's, Lavrov said, noting their shared support for "broad international cooperation on an equal footing based on the UN Charter."
The minister reiterated Moscow’s long-standing support for ASEAN’s central role in regional affairs.
Lavrov arrived in Malaysia on Thursday for a two-day visit. In Kuala Lumpur, the minister will attend the annual ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, the Russia-ASEAN meeting, the East Asia Summit, and the ASEAN Regional Forum on Security.