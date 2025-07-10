https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/golden-age-of-gas-yet-to-come--gas-exporting-countries-forum-head-1122424866.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) will significantly increase its gas consumption forecast for the period up to 2050, but the "golden age" of gas has yet to come, GECF Secretary General Mohamed Hamel said on Thursday.
Gas has played and continues to play an important role in the energy mix, but its "golden age" is still to come, Hamel said at the 9th OPEC International Seminar.
The GECF is reviewing its natural gas consumption forecasts and believes that the one it will publish by the end of this year will predict much higher levels of gas consumption than previous forecasts, Hamel said, adding that gas consumption is growing by 2% annually and the current GECF forecast predicts a 40% increase in gas consumption by 2050.
The 9th OPEC International Seminar is taking place on July 9-10 in Vienna, Austria. Sputnik is the official information partner of the seminar.