Hungary Vows to Fight EU If It Bypasses Budapest on Ukraine’s Membership - Orban

The European Union has no legal means to bypass Hungary's opposition over accepting Ukraine into the entity, and if it tries to do so by deceiving, Budapest will fight and protest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

The process of Ukraine's integration into the EU has actually reached an impasse, since Budapest has not agreed to open negotiation clusters, he said. "It is possible that we will be tricked here, of course, we will protest, press charges and fight for our rights, but at the very end of the process, when the decision on membership will have to be made, Hungary will certainly not be bypassed," Orban said in an interview with the Patriota YouTube channel. The prime minister said that it was impossible to legally circumvent Hungary at any stage, but "such clear violations of the law are taking place in Brussels right now" that the supremacy of law is on decline there. Orban said that the EU "cannot afford this even in its worst condition and in the most combative von der Leyen state [head of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen], regardless of which Ukraine-Brussels axis operates." Orban previously said that Brussels wanted Ukraine to become a member of the EU by 2030, but the final decision rested with Hungary. Orban said that the EU's true goal was not to help Ukraine but to colonize it, and forcing Kiev to continue the conflict is one of the methods of colonization. Orban stated that Hungary stands for the EU, but opposes Ukraine's accelerated European integration.

