Lavrov and Rubio Hold Bilateral Meeting on ASEAN Sidelines in Malaysia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are holding a meeting in Malaysia, Sputnik correspondent reports.

2025-07-10

sergey lavrov

kuala lumpur

marco rubio

malaysia

asean

The meeting is taking place "on the sidelines" of ASEAN events.Lavrov and Rubio have communicated several times by phone and met in person for the first time during Russian-American talks in Riyadh in February. During that meeting, the sides agreed to begin efforts to normalize bilateral relations.

