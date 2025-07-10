International
Lavrov and Rubio Hold Bilateral Meeting on ASEAN Sidelines in Malaysia
Lavrov and Rubio Hold Bilateral Meeting on ASEAN Sidelines in Malaysia
10:14 GMT 10.07.2025 (Updated: 10:26 GMT 10.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are holding a meeting in Malaysia, Sputnik correspondent reports.
The meeting is taking place "on the sidelines" of ASEAN events.
Lavrov and Rubio have communicated several times by phone and met in person for the first time during Russian-American talks in Riyadh in February. During that meeting, the sides agreed to begin efforts to normalize bilateral relations.
