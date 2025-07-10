International
Russian Foreign Ministry Is Concerned Over Politicization in UN Human Rights Council
Russian Foreign Ministry Is Concerned Over Politicization in UN Human Rights Council
Sputnik International
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed concern about the increased level of politicization and confrontation in the UN Human Rights Council, as well as attempts by a group of states to use the council for geopolitical purposes.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with UN Human Rights Council President Jurg Lauber in Geneva.
15:37 GMT 10.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed concern about the increased level of politicization and confrontation in the UN Human Rights Council, as well as attempts by a group of states to use the council for geopolitical purposes.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with UN Human Rights Council President Jurg Lauber in Geneva.
"A concern about the increasing level of politicization and confrontation in the Council, as well as attempts by one group of states to use the Human Rights Council as a tool to achieve their geopolitical goals, was expressed to Jurg Lauber. The importance of joint efforts was noted in order for human rights to become a factor contributing to the rapprochement of various states and groups of countries," the statement said.
