US Lacks Interest in Boosting Aid to Ukraine - Expert
08:56 GMT 10.07.2025 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 10.07.2025)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - The US will not significantly increase arms supplies or financing to Ukraine, because American society, including voters of US President Donald Trump, are not interested in this war, Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told Sputnik.
“Still I do not believe that the US will significantly expand its role in supplying arms or financing Ukraine. The American people, including Trump’s voter base, have no interest in this war. This was, and remains, a Deep State project," a well-known American economist said.
Trump announced his intention to supply the Kiev regime with "some more weapons" on Monday, but did not clarify the specific types of military aid his administration plans to send or whether Patriot missiles demanded by Ukraine would be included.
Axios reported earlier on Tuesday that Trump had promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Kiev and provide assistance in finding other means of military supplies.