US Lacks Interest in Boosting Aid to Ukraine - Expert

he US will not significantly increase arms supplies or financing to Ukraine, because American society, including voters of US President Donald Trump, are not interested in this war, Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told Sputnik.

2025-07-10T08:56+0000

2025-07-10T08:56+0000

2025-07-10T09:31+0000

world

us

us arms for ukraine

donald trump

jeffrey sachs

columbia university

Trump announced his intention to supply the Kiev regime with "some more weapons" on Monday, but did not clarify the specific types of military aid his administration plans to send or whether Patriot missiles demanded by Ukraine would be included. Axios reported earlier on Tuesday that Trump had promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Kiev and provide assistance in finding other means of military supplies.

