International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/us-lacks-interest-in-boosting-aid-to-ukraine---expert-1122421639.html
US Lacks Interest in Boosting Aid to Ukraine - Expert
US Lacks Interest in Boosting Aid to Ukraine - Expert
Sputnik International
he US will not significantly increase arms supplies or financing to Ukraine, because American society, including voters of US President Donald Trump, are not interested in this war, Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told Sputnik.
2025-07-10T08:56+0000
2025-07-10T09:31+0000
world
us
us arms for ukraine
donald trump
jeffrey sachs
columbia university
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121961934_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8d3b484336fafdcf224d67fcc04b3996.jpg
Trump announced his intention to supply the Kiev regime with "some more weapons" on Monday, but did not clarify the specific types of military aid his administration plans to send or whether Patriot missiles demanded by Ukraine would be included. Axios reported earlier on Tuesday that Trump had promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Kiev and provide assistance in finding other means of military supplies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/battlefield-advantage-us-arms-shortages-give-putin-chance-to-talk-to-us-from-position-of-strength-1122396405.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121961934_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_152f91d81661c7ee931aa9e97eebca62.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
american politics, us aid to ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown
american politics, us aid to ukraine, ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown

US Lacks Interest in Boosting Aid to Ukraine - Expert

08:56 GMT 10.07.2025 (Updated: 09:31 GMT 10.07.2025)
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisPresident Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
President Donald Trump welcomes Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - The US will not significantly increase arms supplies or financing to Ukraine, because American society, including voters of US President Donald Trump, are not interested in this war, Jeffrey Sachs, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, told Sputnik.
“Still I do not believe that the US will significantly expand its role in supplying arms or financing Ukraine. The American people, including Trump’s voter base, have no interest in this war. This was, and remains, a Deep State project," a well-known American economist said.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2025
Analysis
Battlefield Advantage, US Arms Shortages Give Putin Chance to Talk to US From Position of Strength
4 July, 18:54 GMT
Trump announced his intention to supply the Kiev regime with "some more weapons" on Monday, but did not clarify the specific types of military aid his administration plans to send or whether Patriot missiles demanded by Ukraine would be included.
Axios reported earlier on Tuesday that Trump had promised to immediately send 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Kiev and provide assistance in finding other means of military supplies.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала