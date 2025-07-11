International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/eu-wants-to-keep-the-ukraine-conflict-going-to-maintain-power---opposition-politician-1122428127.html
EU Wants to Keep the Ukraine Conflict Going to Maintain Power - Opposition Politician
EU Wants to Keep the Ukraine Conflict Going to Maintain Power - Opposition Politician
Sputnik International
The European Union is interested in prolonging the conflict in Ukraine to maintain power, and it is drawing the United States into a trade war with Russia, Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk said on Friday.
2025-07-11T14:55+0000
2025-07-11T14:55+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
viktor medvedchuk
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110359566_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8aeaf38507004f1b6724516907812bbc.jpg
Today, Europe is dragging US President Donald Trump into a trade war with Russia, the politician said. However, Trump has every opportunity to shift world politics towards peace. On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that Ukraine deserves a better fate and should not be used as a tool in the hands of third parties who prolong the conflict and use it to their advantage. At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in June that the negotiation process on Ukraine depends on Kiev's position and on how effectively Washington continues its mediation efforts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250704/battlefield-advantage-us-arms-shortages-give-putin-chance-to-talk-to-us-from-position-of-strength-1122396405.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110359566_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_23a7e3ea7ed90359fb6e211653e75476.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia' special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilties
russia' special operation, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilties

EU Wants to Keep the Ukraine Conflict Going to Maintain Power - Opposition Politician

14:55 GMT 11.07.2025
© AP Photo / Natacha PisarenkoVolodymyr Zelensky and French president Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelensky and French president Emmanuel Macron - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2025
© AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is interested in prolonging the conflict in Ukraine to maintain power, and it is drawing the United States into a trade war with Russia, Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk said on Friday.
"The leadership of the EU, as well as leaderships of many countries of the union, wants to retain power and, therefore, a common enemy is needed. That is why many politicians in Europe are interested in continuing the Ukraine conflict," Medvedchuk said in a statement published by the movement.
Today, Europe is dragging US President Donald Trump into a trade war with Russia, the politician said. However, Trump has every opportunity to shift world politics towards peace.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2025
Analysis
Battlefield Advantage, US Arms Shortages Give Putin Chance to Talk to US From Position of Strength
4 July, 18:54 GMT

"But too many global powers do not want this to happen and will try to turn the US president into their puppet, as pathetic as [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky is today," Medvedchuk said.

On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that Ukraine deserves a better fate and should not be used as a tool in the hands of third parties who prolong the conflict and use it to their advantage.
At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in June that the negotiation process on Ukraine depends on Kiev's position and on how effectively Washington continues its mediation efforts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала