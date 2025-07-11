https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/eu-wants-to-keep-the-ukraine-conflict-going-to-maintain-power---opposition-politician-1122428127.html

EU Wants to Keep the Ukraine Conflict Going to Maintain Power - Opposition Politician

The European Union is interested in prolonging the conflict in Ukraine to maintain power, and it is drawing the United States into a trade war with Russia, Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk said on Friday.

Today, Europe is dragging US President Donald Trump into a trade war with Russia, the politician said. However, Trump has every opportunity to shift world politics towards peace. On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that Ukraine deserves a better fate and should not be used as a tool in the hands of third parties who prolong the conflict and use it to their advantage. At the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in June that the negotiation process on Ukraine depends on Kiev's position and on how effectively Washington continues its mediation efforts.

