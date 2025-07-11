https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/fm-lavrov-says-confirmed-russias-position-on-ukraine-settlement-at-meeting-with-rubio-1122426000.html

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Friday that he reaffirmed Russia's stance on the Ukraine settlement during his recent meeting with US... 11.07.2025, Sputnik International

When asked about the new approach of Russia to the Ukraine settlement allegedly announced at a meeting with Rubio, the minister refused to comment on the topic. Additionally, Lavrov said that he had conveyed to Rubio a selection of quotes from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other representatives of the Ukrainian leadership about the need to "destroy Russki."More of his statements:

