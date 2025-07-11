FM Lavrov Says Confirmed Russia's Position on Ukraine Settlement at Meeting With Rubio
07:02 GMT 11.07.2025 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 11.07.2025)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Friday that he reaffirmed Russia's stance on the Ukraine settlement during his recent meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"Yes, we discussed Ukraine, we confirmed the position that President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin stated, including once again on July 3 in a conversation with President [of the US Donald] Trump," Lavrov told reporters after the Russia-ASEAN meeting.
When asked about the new approach of Russia to the Ukraine settlement allegedly announced at a meeting with Rubio, the minister refused to comment on the topic.
Additionally, Lavrov said that he had conveyed to Rubio a selection of quotes from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other representatives of the Ukrainian leadership about the need to "destroy Russki."
More of his statements:
No discussion took place regarding the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.
The tariffs imposed by Washington on other countries are also a form of sanctions.
Russia will do everything to prevent provocations against North Korea: “That could end badly.”
Plans to create “emirates” on Palestinian territories pose a serious challenge to the international community. There are growing risks to the prospects of forming a Palestinian state.