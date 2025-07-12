International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/putin-sends-message-to-kim-jong-un-1122430810.html
Putin Sends Message to Kim Jong-un
Putin Sends Message to Kim Jong-un
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin has sent a message to DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un, expressing hope for continued direct contact in the near future. The message was delivered by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
2025-07-12T11:07+0000
2025-07-12T11:07+0000
world
sergey lavrov
kim jong un
russia
vladimir putin
north korea
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/12/1119009491_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_15107d6050d384169375f84e157c239a.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressed hope for the continuation of direct contacts with him in the near future, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with the North Korean leader."The president sends you his warmest regards and reaffirms Russia's commitment to all agreements that have been reached. He very much hopes for the continuation of direct contacts with you in the very near future," Lavrov said during his meeting with Kim Jong-un.
russia
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/12/1119009491_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_231cab3849469f37871c14687deaefc9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, north korea, vladimir putin, sergey lavrov, kim jong un
russia, north korea, vladimir putin, sergey lavrov, kim jong un

Putin Sends Message to Kim Jong-un

11:07 GMT 12.07.2025
© Sputnik / ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKORussian President Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prior to their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on April 25, 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prior to their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on April 25, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
© Sputnik / ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO
Subscribe
Vladimir Putin has sent a message to DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un, expressing hope for continued direct contact in the near future. The message was delivered by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressed hope for the continuation of direct contacts with him in the near future, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with the North Korean leader.
"The president sends you his warmest regards and reaffirms Russia's commitment to all agreements that have been reached. He very much hopes for the continuation of direct contacts with you in the very near future," Lavrov said during his meeting with Kim Jong-un.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала