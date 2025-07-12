https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/putin-sends-message-to-kim-jong-un-1122430810.html

Putin Sends Message to Kim Jong-un

Putin Sends Message to Kim Jong-un

Sputnik International

Vladimir Putin has sent a message to DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un, expressing hope for continued direct contact in the near future. The message was delivered by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

2025-07-12T11:07+0000

2025-07-12T11:07+0000

2025-07-12T11:07+0000

world

sergey lavrov

kim jong un

russia

vladimir putin

north korea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/12/1119009491_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_15107d6050d384169375f84e157c239a.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressed hope for the continuation of direct contacts with him in the near future, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with the North Korean leader."The president sends you his warmest regards and reaffirms Russia's commitment to all agreements that have been reached. He very much hopes for the continuation of direct contacts with you in the very near future," Lavrov said during his meeting with Kim Jong-un.

russia

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, north korea, vladimir putin, sergey lavrov, kim jong un