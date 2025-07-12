Putin Sends Message to Kim Jong-un
© Sputnik / ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKORussian President Vladimir Putin welcomes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un prior to their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus on Russky island in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on April 25, 2019.
© Sputnik / ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO
Subscribe
Vladimir Putin has sent a message to DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un, expressing hope for continued direct contact in the near future. The message was delivered by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expressed hope for the continuation of direct contacts with him in the near future, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with the North Korean leader.
"The president sends you his warmest regards and reaffirms Russia's commitment to all agreements that have been reached. He very much hopes for the continuation of direct contacts with you in the very near future," Lavrov said during his meeting with Kim Jong-un.
🇷🇺🤝🇰🇵PUTIN SENDS MESSAGE TO KIM JONG-UN— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 12, 2025
Vladimir Putin has sent a message to DPRK Chairman Kim Jong-un, expressing hope for continued direct contact in the near future.
The message was delivered by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
🔶 Russia remains committed to all… pic.twitter.com/xybOCy1EtZ