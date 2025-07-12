Russia and North Korea Cement ‘Invincible Brotherhood’ as Lavrov Visits DPRK
06:09 GMT 12.07.2025 (Updated: 06:32 GMT 12.07.2025)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea for the second round of strategic dialogue between Moscow and Pyongyang, as the two nations deepen what Lavrov described as an "invincible brotherhood" – a bond now battle-tested by North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops to liberate the Kursk region.
Key takeaways from Lavrov’s visit
1. North Korea’s support for Russia in the special military op
Lavrov acknowledged Pyongyang’s contributions to Russia’s war effort, calling it a "sincere show of solidarity."
Future military cooperation will be "decided solely by Kim Jong-un."
2. Bilateral cooperation
Russia and North Korea plan to resume maritime transportation links.
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un maintain constant communication, with future in-person meetings certain to occur.
3. Nuclear and diplomatic stance:
Russia warns the US and its allies against creating threats to Russian and North Korean security.
Moscow respects and understands the reasons behind the development of North Korea's nuclear program.
Russia and North Korea have noted Donald Trump's statements about resuming dialogue with Pyongyang – but that's all for now.
In inter-Korean dialogue, Russia will only assist on issues where North Korea is interested. North Korea’s foreign minister, in turn, pledged "unconditional" backing for Russia’s territorial integrity, declaring that relations are at an "unbreakable" level.
