https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/russia-north-korea-ties-help-stabilize-korean-peninsula---lavrov-1122429163.html

Russia and North Korea Cement ‘Invincible Brotherhood’ as Lavrov Visits DPRK

Russia and North Korea Cement ‘Invincible Brotherhood’ as Lavrov Visits DPRK

Sputnik International

On July 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the North Korean city of Wonsan. Lavrov flew to the DPRK from Kuala Lumpur as part of his Asian tour.

2025-07-12T06:09+0000

2025-07-12T06:09+0000

2025-07-12T06:32+0000

world

sergey lavrov

kim jong un

north korea

vladimir putin

russia

pyongyang

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122115247_0:117:3223:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_3c0e5b13f4af7d09a0c9c11998a3b3aa.jpg

Key takeaways from Lavrov’s visit1. North Korea’s support for Russia in the special military op 2. Bilateral cooperation 3. Nuclear and diplomatic stance: North Korea’s foreign minister, in turn, pledged "unconditional" backing for Russia’s territorial integrity, declaring that relations are at an "unbreakable" level.

north korea

russia

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia–n korea ties, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, dprk