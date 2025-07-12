International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/russia-north-korea-ties-help-stabilize-korean-peninsula---lavrov-1122429163.html
Russia and North Korea Cement ‘Invincible Brotherhood’ as Lavrov Visits DPRK
Russia and North Korea Cement ‘Invincible Brotherhood’ as Lavrov Visits DPRK
Sputnik International
On July 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in the North Korean city of Wonsan. Lavrov flew to the DPRK from Kuala Lumpur as part of his Asian tour.
2025-07-12T06:09+0000
2025-07-12T06:32+0000
world
sergey lavrov
kim jong un
north korea
vladimir putin
russia
pyongyang
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122115247_0:117:3223:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_3c0e5b13f4af7d09a0c9c11998a3b3aa.jpg
Key takeaways from Lavrov’s visit1. North Korea’s support for Russia in the special military op 2. Bilateral cooperation 3. Nuclear and diplomatic stance: North Korea’s foreign minister, in turn, pledged "unconditional" backing for Russia’s territorial integrity, declaring that relations are at an "unbreakable" level.
north korea
russia
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/17/1122115247_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba77b072560985af11d27153738aa474.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia–n korea ties, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, dprk
russia–n korea ties, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, dprk

Russia and North Korea Cement ‘Invincible Brotherhood’ as Lavrov Visits DPRK

06:09 GMT 12.07.2025 (Updated: 06:32 GMT 12.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankForeign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the conference "Historical Southern Russian Lands. National Identity and Self-Determination of Peoples" in Moscow.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the conference Historical Southern Russian Lands. National Identity and Self-Determination of Peoples in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea for the second round of strategic dialogue between Moscow and Pyongyang, as the two nations deepen what Lavrov described as an "invincible brotherhood" – a bond now battle-tested by North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops to liberate the Kursk region.

Key takeaways from Lavrov’s visit

1. North Korea’s support for Russia in the special military op
Lavrov acknowledged Pyongyang’s contributions to Russia’s war effort, calling it a "sincere show of solidarity."
Future military cooperation will be "decided solely by Kim Jong-un."
2. Bilateral cooperation
Russia and North Korea plan to resume maritime transportation links.
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un maintain constant communication, with future in-person meetings certain to occur.
3. Nuclear and diplomatic stance:
Russia warns the US and its allies against creating threats to Russian and North Korean security.
Moscow respects and understands the reasons behind the development of North Korea's nuclear program.
Russia and North Korea have noted Donald Trump's statements about resuming dialogue with Pyongyang – but that's all for now.
In inter-Korean dialogue, Russia will only assist on issues where North Korea is interested. North Korea’s foreign minister, in turn, pledged "unconditional" backing for Russia’s territorial integrity, declaring that relations are at an "unbreakable" level.
North Korea’s foreign minister, in turn, pledged "unconditional" backing for Russia’s territorial integrity, declaring that relations are at an "unbreakable" level.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала