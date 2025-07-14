https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/bornholm-island-natos-baltic-bridgehead-for-aggression-against-russia-1122438632.html

Bornholm Island: NATO’s Baltic Bridgehead for Aggression Against Russia

Bornholm Island: NATO's Baltic Bridgehead for Aggression Against Russia

Copenhagen is using the old ‘Russian threat’ excuse to justify the militarization of its easternmost island, but NATO operational planning and drills reveal otherwise.

Where is Bornholm?Situated about 140 km southeast of Copenhagen in waters between Sweden, Poland and Germany, the 588 km2 island has been a strategic stronghold since medieval times, used by Vikings, Scandinavian kings, Napoleon and the Nazis for both defensive and offensive operations.In 2022, NATO announced plans to turn the Baltic Sea into a ‘NATO lake’. Bornholm would play a key role in this calculus.Breaking Old AgreementsFreed from the Nazis by the Red Army in WWII, Bornholm was returned to Denmark by Moscow on the understanding that foreign troops would never again be stationed there. Denmark reneged in 2022, okaying large-scale NATO drills on and around the island.Military Infrastructure BuildupAir and Naval Power ProjectionBornholm’s Ronne Airport has a military apron, and has been used in drills by Finnish F-18 jets (2024). Moscow has accused USAF strategic bombers flying toward Russian cities including Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg of hiding in the island’s airspace to avoid interception by Russian jets.Ronne’s seaport has undergone expansions (2023) to accommodate large ships, including military and support vessels.Fictitious Justifications

Ilya Tsukanov

