NATO Actively Prepares to Draw Moldova into Potential Armed Conflict with Russia - Russian Intel
India-China Relations Steadily Improving: Foreign Ministry
14.07.2025
Jaishankar called the current international situation very complex and underscored the need for continued communication between India and China. Han Zheng emphasized that China and India should respect each other's concerns and develop practical cooperation, as both are major developing countries and important members of the Global South, Xinhua news agency reported. Jaishankar is in China to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will be held in Tianjin on July 15. This is the first time Jaishankar has visited China since the 2020 military skirmish along the disputed Indian-Chinese border in the Galwan valley. There has been a long-standing territorial dispute between India and China over nearly 60,000 square kilometers (23,166 miles) of land in the India-administered northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as a section of mountainous territory in northern Kashmir. After the 2020 clashes, New Delhi and Beijing increased their military presence in the disputed mountainous area and agreed to jointly patrol the border in October 2024.
08:55 GMT 14.07.2025
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stated on Monday during a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing that India-China relations are steadily improving.
"Our bilateral relations... have been steadily improving since the meeting between Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi of India and President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October of last year... Continued normalization of our relations can lead to mutually beneficial outcomes," the Indian foreign minister said.
Jaishankar called the current international situation very complex and underscored the need for continued communication between India and China.
"As neighboring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important," he said.
Han Zheng emphasized that China and India should respect each other's concerns and develop practical cooperation, as both are major developing countries and important members of the Global South, Xinhua news agency reported.
Jaishankar is in China to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will be held in Tianjin on July 15.
This is the first time Jaishankar has visited China since the 2020 military skirmish along the disputed Indian-Chinese border in the Galwan valley.
There has been a long-standing territorial dispute between India and China over nearly 60,000 square kilometers (23,166 miles) of land in the India-administered northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as a section of mountainous territory in northern Kashmir. After the 2020 clashes, New Delhi and Beijing increased their military presence in the disputed mountainous area and agreed to jointly patrol the border in October 2024.
