India-China Relations Steadily Improving: Foreign Ministry

Jaishankar called the current international situation very complex and underscored the need for continued communication between India and China. Han Zheng emphasized that China and India should respect each other's concerns and develop practical cooperation, as both are major developing countries and important members of the Global South, Xinhua news agency reported. Jaishankar is in China to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which will be held in Tianjin on July 15. This is the first time Jaishankar has visited China since the 2020 military skirmish along the disputed Indian-Chinese border in the Galwan valley. There has been a long-standing territorial dispute between India and China over nearly 60,000 square kilometers (23,166 miles) of land in the India-administered northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as a section of mountainous territory in northern Kashmir. After the 2020 clashes, New Delhi and Beijing increased their military presence in the disputed mountainous area and agreed to jointly patrol the border in October 2024.

